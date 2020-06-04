Trucks, treats benefit Junior League

Gary Holland (left) helps his son Tommy as well as Owen Paul (right) climb on a backhoe during a previous Touch A Truck event sponsored by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas. Big rigs, construction equipment, fire trucks and more will again be on hand Aug. 15 at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers for youngster and adults to see and touch. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Flip Putthoff)

Touch a Truck will be back Aug. 15 to help support Junior League of Northwest Arkansas programs.

The outdoor event at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers gives kids the opportunity to climb in and on construction equipment, emergency vehicles, monster trucks, motorcycles, boats and numerous other vehicles they may have only seen in photos or from afar.

The day will also include face and fingernail painters, food trucks, concessions, building projects, sports mascots, dancers and ice cream.

A “quiet hour” from 9-10 a.m. has been added this year. Organizers say the early opening is an effort “to make the event more friendly to noise-sensitive children. While we have taken precautions, we cannot guarantee that it will be a completely quiet hour.”

The mission of the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas is to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Service projects include That’s My Bag for more than 350 children in Benton, Madison and Washington counties each year. The program provides a backpack with clothes, socks, undergarments, books, personal hygiene items, stuffed animals and toys for children who are removed from their homes or placed in foster care. Often, those are the only belongings they have when they get to their new location.

The group also provides financial support and volunteer hours through the Serve Our Shelters program. Partner shelters include Havenwood, Children’s House, Peace at Home Family Shelter and Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter.

— CARIN SCHOPPMEYER CSCHOPPMEYER@NWAONLINE.COM

Touch a Truck

Who: Junior League of Northwest Arkansas What: Construction equipment, emergency vehicles, boats, concessions, local dance teams, building projects and more When: General admssion 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; “quiet hour” for children with special needs 9-10 a.m. Aug. 15 Where: Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers Tickets: $5 each or $20 per family (up to five family members) Information: juniorleaguenwa.org