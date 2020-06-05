1.9 million jobless-aid claims filed

Juan Santos stocks shelves Wednesday at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. The Labor Department said Thursday that nearly 1.9 million Americans filed new claims for state unemployment benefits last week. (AP/Wilfredo Lee)

Employers continue to lay workers off while states struggle through a backlog of unemployment claims, a sign of the persistent strain the economy faces from the coronavirus pandemic even as businesses begin to reopen.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that nearly 1.9 million Americans filed new claims for state unemployment benefits last week, continuing the decline from the more than 6 million who submitted applications in a single week in March but still a remarkably high level.

In addition, there were 623,000 new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal program intended to help the self-employed and others not normally eligible for state jobless benefits. That compares with 1.2 million claims the previous week.

The overall number collecting state benefits increased by almost 650,000 to a seasonally adjusted total of 21.5 million, showing that even as some businesses reopen and workers come off the rolls, others are being newly laid off or belatedly starting to receive benefits.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the weekly claims "are not falling as fast as I'd like them to fall or thought they would be falling."

"Let's not kid ourselves," he added. "This is still an astonishing rate of layoffs."

Since mid-March, 42.6 million jobless workers have applied for state aid, marking the worst period for unemployment since the Great Depression. The seasonally adjusted data does not include those who have applied under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

The government count also leaves out people who were stymied in their attempts to access the benefits or were too disheartened or confused to try.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at the accounting firm Grant Thornton, said the recent looting and vandalism in many cities further clouded the employment outlook.

"The unrest adds insult to injury in an economy already struggling to reopen," she said. "It could delay workers being called back or cause people to be laid off again."

For many jobless workers, stability remains a distant prospect. The Labor Department will release its jobs report today with the May unemployment rate, which many economists say could approach or exceed 20%, up from 14.7% in April.

The layoffs have grown from the restaurant workers and hotel employees who lost their jobs early in the pandemic to people in management positions, economists said. And state unemployment offices are wading through a backlog of claims, processing older applications that may only now be appearing in official counts.

After approving the most generous unemployment benefits in U.S. history to help counter the coronavirus, Congress is in a bind over what to do when they expire at the end of next month.

With America gradually heading back to work, there's no majority among lawmakers to extend the $600-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments in their current form. But with the economy more fragile than it's been in generations, they're reluctant to just pull the plug.

Republicans aim to keep the bill for the next phase of stimulus, which may include more cash for state or local governments and liability protection for business as well as jobless benefits, below $1 trillion.

The Senate announced late Wednesday that it will hold a hearing next week on unemployment benefits. Any plan that emerges will have to meet the concern, mostly voiced by Republicans, that the $600 payments on top of state unemployment payments have become a disincentive to work. And it will have to win votes from Democrats who control the House and are pushing to keep safety nets in place for the tens of millions of Americans who've lost their jobs during the pandemic.

One plan winning support from the Trump administration would redirect stimulus into topping up wages for the re-employed -- a so-called back-to-work bonus. A separate Democratic proposal would gradually whittle the jobless benefits back to pre-crisis levels as unemployment rates fall.

Eric Latham, a 26-year-old restaurant worker living from Fayette, Ala., spent days calling the state Department of Labor after nearly $1,600 in benefits failed to show up in his account. While updating his unemployment claim one week, he noted that he had briefly worked for his employer for one day during his furlough, a detail that seemed to cut off his payments.

"That was two weeks of very little income -- that set me back," he said. "I need it. I have bills. But I'll probably just have to eat it."

Latham returned to work Thursday, despite reservations about the coronavirus. Reopening efforts are proceeding slowly, as government officials and business owners try to stave off more infections.

Mark Adani, a car salesman in suburban Detroit, spent weeks working from home to avoid the coronavirus. He is 71 and has high blood pressure, and his wife has heart trouble. But he recently got an ultimatum from his dealership: Come back to the office or consider a new job.

"I'm damned if I come to work, damned if I don't come to work," he said.

Ultimately, he decided to go back.

"I really don't feel this place is safe," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tiffany Hsu, Nelson D. Schwartz and Jack Healy of The New York Times; by Jenny Leonard and Laura Davison of Bloomberg News; and by Eli Rosenberg and Heather Long of The Washington Post.

Business on 06/05/2020