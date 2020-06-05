14-year-old found shot dead in NLR

North Little Rock police investigate at the Shorter Gardens Apartments where a 14-year-old boy was found dead of a gunshot wound Thursday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/65shooting/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A teenager was found fatally shot Thursday morning in North Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded to Shorter Gardens Apartments at 800 N. Beech St. around 10:19 a.m. after reports that a person had been shot, according to a news release.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was found inside an apartment in Building 8 in the complex and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives has spoken with a person of interest who was present when the incident happened and are searching for any additional people involved, the release said.

The identity of the boy was not immediately released.

Metro on 06/05/2020