A signal of hope

The papers are full of scary news these days. Even more than normal. But then, we did find some reason for hope on page 3A yesterday:

The feds have selected five companies as the most likely to produce a vaccine for the covid-19 pandemic. The government hopes this will speed along promising vaccine projects, by winnowing the field. And even better than that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top epidemiologist and probably this nation's most trusted man right now, says he's optimistic. (As assuring as he can be, he hardly ever sounds optimistic.)

At a medical seminar earlier this week, he said by this selection of certain companies to chase a vaccine, "by the beginning of 2021 we hope to have a couple of hundred million doses."

Nothing is done yet, however. And even when somebody comes up with an effective vaccine, there's no telling now how long it'll last. Will it be one of those one-and-done vaccines you get as a child? Will we need boosters every 10 years like we need for tetanus? Or will we require yearly vaccines like the seasonal flu?

And none of this is going to happen this year.

So follow the rules. Masks, distance, soap and water. We still have a way to go.

Editorial on 06/05/2020