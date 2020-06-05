FAYETTEVILLE -- Two more Benton County residents have died of covid-19, according to the coroner.
A 59-year-old Rogers man died Tuesday, and a 39-year-old Bethel Heights woman died Wednesday, Daniel Oxford said.
Neither were health care workers, Oxford said.
Five Benton County residents have died of the virus. Two Washington County residents have also died in Benton County, Oxford said.
Benton County had 804 cases of covid-19 as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
NW News on 06/05/2020
Print Headline: Benton County reports more coronavirus deaths
