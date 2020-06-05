Car strikes 3 in Springdale backyard, killing 1; driver arrested, police say

A 62-year-old woman was killed and two others, including a toddler, were injured Thursday night after a car crashed into a Springdale backyard and struck them, police said.

Officers responding to a call about a single-vehicle wreck at 4070 Butterfly Ave. just before 8:20 p.m. found a Nissan Altima in the backyard and Ofelia Vasquez in serious condition and unconscious, according to a news release by the Springdale Police Department. Vasquez was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Authorities said a 34-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl had also been struck by the car. The woman had injuries that weren’t life-threatening, but the girl was airlifted to another hospital.

The Altima’s driver, 49-year-old Sheila Kirkpatrick, was arrested on one count of negligent homicide and two counts of third-degree battery, all misdemeanor charges.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, the release states.