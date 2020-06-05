Cherished memories of Cowboys' camps

The first thing I realized was that Duane Thomas never shut up.

This was a surprise. This was, in fact, a shock. Thomas, one of the mysterious Dallas Cowboys figures of my youth who -- as legend had it -- spent an entire Super Bowl season not talking to his teammates and certainly not speaking to his coaches -- was a daily presence in 1986 at Thousand Oaks, Calif., my first training camp covering the Cowboys.

Paul Zimmerman, Dr. Z of Sports Illustrated fame, was writing a book about Thomas and the Cowboys, and in addition to my duties for the News, I was sending weekly reports to the SI writer. And, yeah, Thomas was making up for lost time because the man really liked to talk.

That was the start. That was the first of 31 years of going to Cowboys' camps in Thousand Oaks, Austin, Wichita Falls, San Antonio or Oxnard. With three exceptions -- 1988 when I was covering the San Francisco Giants and 1996-1997 when I covered the Dallas Stars -- those trips have continued to be a major part of my professional life.

I learned Tuesday there would be no such trip this summer. I mean I probably understood that already but the NFL removed all doubts, saying teams would stay home for training camp and that further instructions were to come as to when they would be permitted.

Thomas' presence -- along with the daily questions that David Moore, Jim Dent and I asked Coach Tom Landry about Dextor Clinkscale's puzzling absence -- serve as my major memories from that first camp. Well, at least the first part of it. The team flew to London for the first American Bowl game that August, and the USFL folded while the team was in England. That kicked the Herschel Walker story into full gear, and training camp coverage hit another level.

In that era, the press ate lunch in the school cafeteria right alongside the players. I waited there until Tony Dorsett arrived, sat down across from him and gave him what we had learned about Walker's agent agreeing to a five-year, $5 million fully guaranteed deal. The Cowboys' star running back was one year removed from the IRS coming after him for back taxes owed on his much smaller salary.

"If these figures are correct, then yours truly is upset," Dorsett said.

The camps in Austin were all about the heat, both literally and the manner in which practice could get dialed up. You'd have a front row view of Troy Aikman screaming at defensive line coach Butch Davis (Springdale), and the Cowboys just might have achieved a level of play that they couldn't reach against lesser opponents.

Flash forward to 2004 in Oxnard. It's Bill Parcells' second year and we were all believing that the team is going to take a step forward after its shocking playoff trip in 2003 and that Quincy Carter was really developing into a quarterback. Suddenly word is out one morning that the team is about to cut Carter and it feels just as wild and crazy in its own way as the Walker signing back in '86. Parcells spots long-time New York Daily News writer Gary Myers just before the news conference is to begin, and the coach gives him his awkward New Jersey grin. "You picked a good day to be here," Parcells said.

Lots of circus catches. Lots of fights. PR director Rich Dalrymple reporting to us that Emmitt Smith has been thrown from a cart after it hit Crazy Ray but neither appears to have sustained serious injury. Tex Schramm reaching into his desk drawer for a little mid-day beverage before scolding me for believing what agents told me. The awkward, defeated look on Chan Gailey's face when he was forced to refer to Michael Irvin reportedly stabbing a teammate with scissors as "horseplay." Jimmy Johnson running all over the field, going absolutely crazy during a poor special teams practice to elevate his team.

Hopefully in the summer of 2021 we're all eating fried clams in a post-pandemic Oxnard. But I understand there are no guarantees on these things. And when the team practices in Frisco this summer, we could all be watching or doing interviews via Zoom. The world changes. That's why our memories are something to cherish.

And, man, I bet somewhere Duane Thomas is still talking.

Sports on 06/05/2020