Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Little Rock’s Metropolitan Housing Alliance to resign next month

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:40 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Anthony Snell

The executive director of Little Rock’s public housing authority will resign after less than nine months on the job.

Anthony Snell sent an email to the Metropolitan Housing Alliance board of commissioners on Thursday stating that he would leave the post effective July 7, board chair Kenyon Lowe said.

The agency’s board of commissioners accepted Snell’s resignation Friday afternoon with a unanimous vote after an executive session that lasted about 45 minutes.

Snell was chosen as executive director in October after serving in the role on an interim basis. That followed a tumultuous 11-month search marked by two resignations, two temporary managers and one preferred candidate's withdrawal.

Snell declined to comment on his resignation Friday afternoon.

Read Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT