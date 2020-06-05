Crystal Bridges, Momentary open Saturday

Ian Osgood (left) and Logan Auffet with Lightworks Events based in Springdale unload a painting Thursday, June 4, 2020, by artist Octavio Logo at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. The men were installing temporary murals by nine local artists that are part of the Social Connecting Campaign by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary. The campaign seeks to support those most vulnerable to the effects of isolation during the covid-19 pandemic. People have been taking home postcards with line art versions of the paintings to color and mail to hospital patients and senior living facilities. The murals themselves are on a tour of the same facilities throughout Northwest Arkansas, set up each day outside for residents and guests to enjoy. Go to nwaonline.com/200605Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary open to members Saturday and the public next week with restrictions because of covid-19.

"With a mission to provide access to the arts, we believe in the power of art as a tool for activism, inspiration, and reflection, especially during challenging times," says Crystal Bridges spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt. "With the health and well-being of our community as our top priority, we feel confident that we can create safe and responsible art experiences with new and extensive safety measures."

First on the list of safety measures released is the number of guests at Crystal Bridges will be regulated by timed-entry tickets, which are free but required. Members will be allowed with tickets into both venues Saturday through Monday. The public will be allowed in Wednesday.

"Crystal Bridges will be limiting the number of guests by inviting up to 30 guests per 15 minutes," according to the website. "These numbers are based on five people per 1,000 square feet of public space, which adheres to a one-third capacity per state guidelines for indoor venues.

"Visitors must register for a timeslot and will receive an email prior to their visit with information about how to prepare and what to expect," the website adds. "Timed tickets will help ensure the museum has limited attendance per state guidelines."

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings if they are 10 years old or older, although the staff encourages masks for ages 2 to 9. Masks will be available at the museum.

Signage and designated paths will reinforce social distancing.

Doors will remain open to minimize the need to touch surfaces, and hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the building.

All staff and volunteers will have temperatures checked before they enter the building.

Temporary exhibit Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal... has been extended through July 13 and will be free for all visitors. State of the Art 2020 will be extended with the full exhibition on view at both Crystal Bridges and the Momentary through July 12.

Interactive works of art will not be accessible, and audio guides will be unavailable.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Bachman-Wilson House, James Turrell's Skyspace: The Way of Color and Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room will remain closed for now. The restaurant Eleven will be open at one-third capacity.

Virtual programs will remain online at least through June.

"We are committed to making sure we continue offering museum resources online so visitors can take virtual tours, browse our collection [and] find art-making prompts from the comfort of their home," Bobbitt said.

The shuttle between Crystal Bridges and the Momentary will not be running.

NAN What's Up on 06/05/2020