EDITORIAL: An escape hatch

It's easy for international news to slip by with all the protests and an ongoing pandemic raging across the United States. But Red China still seems determined to speed up the timetable for the demise of Hong Kong's democracy. And as some experts have noted, it's taking advantage of the chaos in the West.

Fortunately, Hong Kong's former governing nation has vowed to provide an escape hatch for those who aren't particularly fond of supreme leaders and communism.

From Fox News: "United Kingdom's prime minister has vowed to admit nearly 3 million Hong Kong residents in response to China's efforts to impose a new national security law on the territory. Making the pledge in an editorial published by The Times Wednesday, Boris Johnson said about 350,000 Hong Kong residents who hold British national overseas passports, as well as some 2.5 million people who meet the requirements to apply for them, would be issued 12-month renewable visas to live in the UK."

On top of all that, Mr. Johnson said the visas would include a path to British citizenship. After all, it wouldn't do those fleeing China's takeover of Hong Kong much good to go to Britain for a year and then be sent back to the ChiComs.

You may recall that Hong Kong was supposed to be left untouched by communism for half a century (until 2047). But with recent "security" laws being drafted in China, Hong Kong residents are watching their democratic rights (like the right to protest and speak out against Supreme Leader Xi Jinping) become dust in the wind. For some reason, many consider that poor form.

But with the United Kingdom offering to take in so many, it may provide something of an escape hatch. Of course, Britain will probably want to move a little further along with Brexit before Hong Kong residents start making their way across the globe. It probably doesn't want to deal with the confusing question about whether Hong Kong residents would have any claim on EU citizenship.

The only thing that remains to be seen is if Beijing will have a volatile reaction--such as seizing passports or abducting families to encourage those who seek democracy to remain in a land where they won't have access to it.

There is an old saying in Chinese: "Close the door to beat the dog." Beijing has experts on closing doors, and beating.

It's already disappointing to see the Middle Kingdom moving in on an area it promised to leave be for 50 years, but to see it snatch citizens up by the millions to keep them from fleeing would be even harder to watch. And watching people flee might look something like the boat people who came here from Vietnam in the mid- to late-1970s. Orderly, it wasn't.

And once the communists have snuffed out any hope of freedom in Hong Kong, what's to stop it from turning its sights to Taiwan, the actual free people of China? At some point, America will have to dissuade the Middle Kingdom from acting so foolishly. We just hope we'll have our current messes sorted out by the time that day arrives.

Editorial on 06/05/2020