Goodheart sharp, showing progress

Matt Goodheart makes a play at first base during a Perfect Timing College Baseball League game Thursday at the Tyson Complex in Springdale. Goodheart played with Arkansas this season after injuring his should during the 2019 season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- Stretching for throws and fielding ground balls at first base isn't a big deal for most players, but it's a sign of progress for Matt Goodheart.

Goodheart played first base Thursday and recorded several putouts with the Perfect Timing College Baseball League at the Tyson Complex. Playing an infield position is good news for Goodheart, a University of Arkansas player who was relegated to designated hitter duties after he suffered a serious shoulder injury during his sophomore season with the Razorbacks.

At a glance Thursday’s Scores Perfect Timing Cardinal 6, Sandlot White 2 Perfect Timing Red 5, Perfect Timing Blue 4 Sandlot White 4, Perfect Timing Gray 0 Monday’s Games Sandlot Gray vs. Sandlot White at Tulsa, 3/5:30 p.m. Perfect Timing Black vs. Perfect Timing Cardinal, 5:30 p.m. Perfect Timing White vs. Perfect Timing Gray, 5:30 p.m. Perfect Timing Blue vs. Perfect Timing Red, 7:30 p.m.

Goodheart started Thursday's game with Perfect Timing Cardinal at designated hitter, then moved to first base in the second inning. Goodheart had surgery nearly a year ago after he dislocated his right shoulder while diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt against Tennessee. He played in 16 games this spring for the Razorbacks, all as a DH.

"Tuesday was the first day playing first base since my injury, and if felt great," said Goodheart, who plays with three other Razorbacks on the PTCardinal team. "I've played a position my entire life. I know playing a position will be really good for me in the long run as well as when it comes to playing at the next level."

Goodheart received plenty of action at first base Thursday while leading PT Cardinal to a 6-2 victory over Sandlot Grey. He had a double and two-run home run in addition to handling several defensive opportunities at first base. He handled easily a throw from third base on one bounce, made a stab of a hard grounder behind first base and caught an infield popup near the mound.

"Matt is coming off shoulder surgery, and it's good to seem him get back out on the field," said Zac Bottoms, coach for PT Cardinal. "It was good to get him some ground balls, and he's starting to feel comfortable at the plate. Hitters hit. He'll always hit."

Goodheart and Arkansas teammate Christian Franklin combined to give Cardinal a 1-0 lead over Sandlot Grey in the first inning. Goodheart lined a double to right field that came to a stop in a small puddle in foul territory after a hard rain Thursday in Springdale. Goodheart scored standing up when Franklin followed with a sharp single to left field. Goodheart then blasted a two-run home run over the center-field fence to put PT Cardinal ahead 3-0.

Hitting is a strong part of the game for Goodheart, who had a home run among his four hits in Arkansas' season-opener against Eastern Illinois. He then launched a three-run home run in the second game of the year and finished the shortened season with a .302 average in 63 plate appearances.

Goodheart will have a decision to make next week when Major League Baseball holds its annual amateur draft. His decision to turn professional or return as a junior for the Razorbacks could be even more difficult, considering the draft is limited to five rounds this year. Players who aren't selected can choose to sign as free agents, especially if there's a decent bonus involved.

"I'm not for sure yet on my future," Goodheart said. "But I know I have a home with Arkansas if I decide to come back. It's a good problem to have for two good options with such promising paths."

Goodheart said he feels fortunate to be playing baseball again after team sports were canceled nearly three months ago because of concerns about the spread of covid-19.

"JT Baker, he's been nothing but good to me and the guys from the University of Arkansas," Goodheart said. "On top of that, I know we're all excited about being out here and doing what we love."

Players in the Perfect Timing College Baseball League will take three days off before resuming play Monday at the Tyson Complex.

Perfect Timing Red 5, Perfect Timing Blue 4

Cade Appleman's third-inning RBI triple gave Red the lead for good en route to its first win of the young season.

Appleman's hit put Red ahead 4-3, then Charlton Parker added an insurance run with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.

Drew Young, who plays at Arkansas-Fort Smith, allowed 3 unearned runs on 4 hits and struck out 6 as Red committed 3 errors. Luke Bennett picked up the save for Red, while Mason Griffin -- the second of three Blue pitchers -- suffered the loss.

Sandlot White 4, Perfect Timing Grey 0

Three Sandlot White pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout against Grey.

Spencer Carlin went 4 innings for Grey and allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 2 strikeouts. Sandlot White pulled away with three runs in the sixth.

