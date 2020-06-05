GOP senators OK Trump-probe subpoenas

WASHINGTON -- Republicans on a Senate panel voted Thursday to authorize a set of potential subpoenas targeting the origin of the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, with a focus on several senior members of former president Barack Obama's administration.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines to authorize 36 subpoenas after several attempts by Democrats failed to delay the vote.

"There are times when extraordinary situations require action, whether or not we all agree. The conduct we know that occurred during the transition should concern everyone and absolutely warrants further investigation," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the panel, said Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee debated its plans for subpoenas as Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said it was not only the Russians who interfered in the 2016 election. The panel delayed its vote to next week as Democrats sought to offer amendments.

"It was the Department of Justice. It was the FBI. It was people who hated Trump and people who had political bias, an agenda to destroy him before he was elected, and after he was elected," he said Wednesday. "And we're going to get to the bottom of it."

The subpoena requests from the two committees would authorize potential interviews and demands for documents from more than 60 individuals, including former FBI director James Comey, former director of national intelligence James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan.

"This motion grants the chair unbridled authority to go after Obama-era officials," Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said Thursday, calling the move unprecedented and opposing the effort.

"This morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee isn't voting on legislation to confront the life or death crises before us. Instead, it's nursing Trump's wounded ego with a partisan subpoena. Shameful," Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted Thursday.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the top Democrat on the Homeland Security panel, said the investigation "appears to be a political exercise" and called on Republicans to allow the Justice Department to complete its own investigation into the origins of the Trump probe -- one ordered by Attorney General William Barr.

"There are other issues that our committee needs to be focused on -- not a partisan issue that's coming up just before an election related to a political candidate," he said, citing the ongoing civil unrest in U.S. cities and the coronavirus pandemic. "It looks as if it's a fishing expedition, and we don't have time for fishing expeditions. We need to be focused on the domestic crises that we have right now in our country."

"I think they are reacting to public pressure," said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, which had led the pro-Trump campaign against the Obama-era Justice Department. "There are tens of millions of Americans who are exceedingly frustrated that there's been zero accountability to date, and I think Republicans are all of a sudden recognizing that. That's the number one question I get asked: Why hasn't anyone gone to jail? Why hasn't anything been done? And the Senate hasn't done much."

Information for this article was contributed by David Stern of The Washington Post.

