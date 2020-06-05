Jacksonville High names top grads

Keith Skrdlant has been named the valedictorian of Jacksonville High School.

The school's co-salutatorians are Ricky Moore and Blair Wood Jones.

Skrdlant, 18, of Jacksonville, is the son of Melissa Skrdlant and grandson of Diane Sawyer. He is headed to Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., and intends to work in the film industry.

Moore, also 18, of Jacksonville, will be going to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he will study Biology. He is the son of Rosie Moore.

Jones, 18, of Jacksonville, is planning to study marketing at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. She is the daughter of Glinda Jones.

Metro on 06/05/2020