Jacksonville shots fatal for man, 36

A 36-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in Jacksonville, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to apartments near Stanphil Road and Lee Mac Drive after reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

Police found Xanus Robinson dead in the parking lot.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Jacksonville police said the death is the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Metro on 06/05/2020