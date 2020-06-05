Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Jacksonville shots fatal for man, 36

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:01 a.m.

A 36-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in Jacksonville, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to apartments near Stanphil Road and Lee Mac Drive after reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

Police found Xanus Robinson dead in the parking lot.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Jacksonville police said the death is the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Metro on 06/05/2020

Print Headline: Jacksonville shots fatal for man, 36

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT