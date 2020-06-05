Stop the escalation

I am writing in support of the bipartisan effort to remove military weapons from police. I believe we must stop escalation of the efforts against legitimate protesters, and the potential for abuse is too great. I realize the bill would likely be vetoed and, if so, I would beg Congressman Hill and Senators Cotton and Boozman to override. The risk that we will remain under martial law and that free elections in November could be suppressed or disregarded is far too high as well. While we should stop violence and looting, we must preserve the right to protest, stop violence against protesters and avoid breaking the momentum toward correcting serious and deadly racial discrimination and brutality.

If we do not restrain President Trump's abuse of power now, we may not be able to later. He is putting good people in the position of having to defy likely illegal orders and is only fanning the flames and adding fuel to the fire. It is essential for Congress to be a check and balance and avoid having the executive branch ruling by fiat.

VICTORIA STEFANS

Little Rock

Where this is headed

The current crisis has just started. If President Trump uses the U.S. Army against American citizens, what can happen? Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not only called on empowering the military by invoking the Insurrection Act, he also called for "no quarter." In military terms this means no prisoners. All will be shot on the spot. This is what happened to African American troops during the Civil War at the Battle of Poison Springs in Arkansas and again at Fort Pillow north of Memphis. The Elaine Massacre was a race war along Cotton's lines.

But would killing a few hundred or even a thousand work? It might trigger a nationwide strike followed by the sabotage of industries and infrastructure. Strikers have been killed before by the U.S. military, so that would be good precedent for continuing the war.

But there is more to consider. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, an absolutist on the Second Amendment, plainly asserted his gun rights "even against our own government" and thus would allow the legal protesters to be armed to the teeth and shoot back if attacked. Bringing down a few helicopters would be graphic. For President Trump, the outbreak of his new American Civil War would distract from his utter failure to act presidentially in a thorough and timely against the covid-19 virus. Thus, in the disorder that would follow, he could then, from the safety of his White House bunker, declare a state of national emergency and suspend the November election. His followers, all believing that he carries God's protective shield, could then look forward to four more years.

Meanwhile, with Obama, Pelosi and Biden in custody and Democrats deemed charged with treason, America could move forward to where it really properly belongs, in the trash heap of history. Let you gentle readers never forget that "The Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem so often butchered at sporting events and other public functions, ends with a question mark, not an exclamation mark.

MICHAEL B. DOUGAN

Jonesboro

Pretty simple, really

If you don't do things against the established laws of our country, the police will not be looking for you.

MACK JOHNSON

Benton

Make the connection

Recently a friend was telling me about an online discussion regarding the protest last weekend that spilled onto Interstate 630. People were sharing their disgust with folks being on the interstate when another gentleman asked if they knew the significance of marching on I-630.

Immediately I was upset with myself because the significance of taking the protest onto I-630 had not crossed my mind until that moment. I was frustrated because I am an educated black woman who knows the construction of I-630 destroyed the black business community on Ninth Street. I am sure I wasn't the only person who didn't make the connection. There are many more people locally and around the world who don't know the history in order to pick up on the symbolism either.

There needed to be more coverage about the symbolism and significance of the movement onto I-630. I applaud the organizers that developed that strategic move. It was a peaceful disruption that not only highlighted the injustice of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Aubrey, and way too many others, but also the injustice that low-income, predominantly minority neighborhoods and the black business community endured in order to provide easy access for those who ran out west to downtown.

I plead with your outlet and others to make the connection to the historical tie of I-630 with the racial and economic injustices in the city of Little Rock whenever discussing the protest on I-630. The media's job is to report the news and inform. Help our citizens be informed.

CAMILLE HART

Little Rock

What Dad taught me

Seventy years ago my father took me aside and issued two strong recommendations (demands). No motorcycles, no football. No explanation. No justification. This was 1949, and our father's word was law.

I have admiration for those individuals that have the mental and physical ability to ride a motorcycle. I do not. So, when I was 35 years old, I ignored the original demand and rode a motorcycle. Two minutes into my ride I caused a wheelie back-flip. The bike crashed down on me. Today I have a fantastic fully replaced metal left knee. My motorcycle knee.

It only took me two years to ignore the no-football demand. Sixth grade at St. Patrick's Parochial I was hooked on football. I loved it and played junior high, high school, and college football. My freshman year of college at practice I destroyed my right knee. Surgery helped some and I played two more years. Today I have a fantastic fully replaced metal right knee. My football knee.

Our dad's demands are often viewed as unreasonable, but with time to reflect, often right.

RONNIE PYLE

Little Rock

