McGill, Moore top charter graduates

Caleb Clark McGill has been named valedictorian of the Maumelle Charter High School in the Academics Plus charter school system.

Emma Joy Moore is the salutatorian.

McGill, 18, is headed to the Air Force Academy. His wants to be a pilot. McGill, who received a presidential nomination to the Air Force Academy, is the son of Rob and Pam McGill of Maumelle.

Moore, who is also 18 and from Maumelle, intends to study political science (pre-law track) at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Her parents are Sid and Beth Moore.

Metro on 06/05/2020