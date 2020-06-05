Missouri woman held in LR holdup

A Kennett, Mo., woman was arrested Thursday morning in the armed robbery of a Waffle House , according to a Little Rock report.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to the Waffle House at 201 N. Shackleford Road after a report that a woman had just held up the restaurant.

Police chased a vehicle to West 44th and Malloy streets where officers took Laquanna Adaway, 21, into custody, according to the report.

Adaway was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she has no bail set and is charged with five felony counts of aggravated robbery and five felony counts of theft of property.

Motel arrest yields gun, drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday morning at a motel.

Police responded about 10:15 a.m. to Motel 6 at 3200 Bankhead Drive According to a report, Morris Worsham, 44, was in a room and there was a stolen firearm in the refrigerator, bullets in his pocket and narcotics in a cigarette pack on the counter. He had not paid for the hotel room, the report said.

Worsham was taken to the Pulaski County jail where no bail was set and he is charged with felony possession of narcotics; felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm; felony theft by receiving, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor failure to present.

Owed TV set, says burglary suspect

A Little Rock woman faces burglary and drug charges after an arrest Thursday.

Police went to 11 Durham Drive about 11 a.m. where a woman told them her residence had been broken into and she named Karen Boyles as the suspect, an arrest report said.

When questioned, Boyles, 57, told police the victim owed her a TV, and said she went to the residence to talk about the TV, according to the report.

Police reported finding a glass pipe on Boyles' property.

Boyles was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she has no bail set and is charged with felony attempt to commit residential burglary and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Metro on 06/05/2020