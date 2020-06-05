• Work on the third season of the HBO drama sensation Succession may be on hold, but star Brian Cox is still finding projects to keep him busy. While he's not a fan of being an actor working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, Cox recently filmed Little Room, a "whodunnit" for the Zoom age. The story centers around a psychiatrist who disappears and her patients connect online to try to track her down. The actor said it took him four days to work out how to send his scenes to the filmmakers. "My baptism of fire was downloading the takes that I had to then send and it was taking forever," Cox, 73, said from his home in upstate New York. "I don't know, it's just a bit of a nightmare." Cox, who won a Golden Globe Award earlier this year for his role as media mogul and patriarch Logan Roy, joked that the accolade has opened more doors for him, with writers Jess Armstrong and Adam McKay now allowing him to read scripts well in advance of filming. "I am normally not let in on it because I'm just the actor," he smiled, calling the show's forthcoming season "extraordinary." The Scottish actor is spending lockdown with his wife and two teenage sons, which is giving him more time with his family. That has brought its own set of challenges, like policing screen time and trying to get his sons to do homework.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared her sadness about racial divisions in the United States, telling students at her former high school that she felt moved to speak out because the life of George Floyd mattered. Meghan told graduates at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles that she wrestled with the question of what to tell them given the days of protests after the May 25 death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis, sparking days of protests and riots in the United States. She said her nervousness arose because her words would be "picked apart," but she decided to speak anyway. "I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd's life mattered," she said in the virtual address Wednesday. The former Meghan Markle, who is biracial, said the unrest reminded her of the riots that took place in Los Angeles after police officers were acquitted in the videotaped beating of Rodney King in 1992. The duchess urged the graduates to consider the moments of light and humanity that emerged from the actions of peaceful protesters. "I know sometimes people say, 'how many times do we need to rebuild?"' she said. "Well, you know what? We are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gives a video address Wednesday to graduates of her high school in Los Angeles. (AP/The Duchess of Sussex)

A Section on 06/05/2020