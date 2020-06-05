Jose Zakrzewski has been named the valedictorian of North Little Rock High School.
Sam Looney is the salutatorian.
Zakrzewski, 18, is the son of J.T. and Angela Zakrzewski, and he is headed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, as a Sturgis Fellow. His intended field of study is medicine.
Looney is also 18. His intended field of study is medicine, as well. Looney, whose mother is Kim Looney, is going to Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
Print Headline: NLR honor grads going to UA, OBU
