Police: Little Rock man, 45, slain in Pine Bluff

A 45-year-old Little Rock man was found fatally shot in Pine Bluff on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots around the 100 block of Larch Street near the Martha Mitchell Expressway at about 8 a.m found a vehicle that had struck a pole, according to a news release by Pine Bluff police. A man — later identified as Corey Walker — was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the release states.

Police said Walker’s death is the city’s 13th homicide.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.