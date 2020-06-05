Police ID victim, suspect killed in Russellville shooting

Russellville police have identified a victim and suspect who were killed in a shooting early Wednesday.

Police said that Christopher Brackin, 40, of Russellville fatally shot Adam Stogner, 36, also of Russellville. A 28-year-old woman who was injured in the shooting remained in a Little Rock hospital and was expected to recover, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Main Street, an earlier news release by the city’s police department states, and found the three people.