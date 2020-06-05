Police unions as obstacles

After every police brutality case like the one involving George Floyd, there are loud calls--this time backed by nationwide protests--for police departments to reform. Frustratingly, nothing seems to change. Among the many reasons for this bureaucratic sclerosis, one often gets overlooked: The power of police labor unions.

The purpose of policing is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law so that individuals and communities can thrive. The purpose of police unions, however, is to win members better salaries and benefits and to protect their job security--specifically by pushing for safeguards against investigation, discipline and dismissal.

These protections can make it difficult for police chiefs to manage their forces effectively and can allow a few bad officers to act with impunity, poisoning an entire organizational culture in the process.

To be sure, many of the protections demanded by police unions reflect the unique challenges of policing. Because of the nature of their work, law enforcement officers tend to have adversarial relationships with the citizens and communities they serve. False or exaggerated complaints are inevitable, and it is understandable that labor representatives would want to protect their members against these threats.

Problems arise when these provisions are exploited to help cover for bad policing. In many American cities, police union contracts limit the amount of time an officer accused of misconduct can be interviewed, who can interview him, and when an interview can occur.

In Baltimore and other cities, labor contracts allow--or even require--expunging officers' records of past disciplinary actions or accusations of misconduct.

Beyond erecting structural obstacles to reform, unions also informally perpetuate some of the most problematic aspects of police culture. Labor leaders have considerable influence over rank-and-file officers, and they don't always use that influence constructively.

As a case in point, the leader of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation, Bob Kroll, has called the protests convulsing the city a "terrorist movement," told officers that "the politicians are to blame" for the rioting and the police "are the scapegoats," and described Floyd as a "violent criminal."

He has also fostered political division in the largely Democratic city; at one point, the union sold "Cops for Trump" T-shirts to raise money for charity.

As tragic as Floyd's death is, it might finally prompt union leaders to reconsider some of these practices, and to put the mission of the police above job security for officers.

------------v------------

Daniel DiSalvo is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and professor of political science at the City College of New York-CUNY.

Editorial on 06/05/2020