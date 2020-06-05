Protesters gather at Capitol for seventh straight night

About 75 people convened on the steps of the Capitol in Little Rock shortly before 7 p.m. Friday despite scattered thunderstorms moving through the area, part of the continuing demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

When a speaker with a megaphone asked Friday how many people were attending their first protest, about half of the group raised their hands.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.facebook.com/arkansasonline/videos/588913055350626]

The speaker, who declined to be identified, told the group that she has learned that protest causes inconvenience. She referred to the recent protest on Broadway and West Third Streets, when more than two dozen people were arrested for blocking traffic. It was inconvenient for the officers to stand out in the heat and, in some cases, physically carry away demonstrators who were lying in the road, the speaker explained.

David Timmer, 33, a deputy sheriff with the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, then addressed the crowd. He started by giving the protesters his badge number.

Timmer, who is white, told the crowd that it was his day off and he was expressing his First Amendment right by standing with them.

He described feeling outraged at the video of Floyd’s death and overjoyed at the news that all four officers who detained Floyd have been charged in connection to his death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.