Madison Chunn has been named valedictorian of Sylvan Hills High School.
The school's salutatorian is Elijah Persson.
Chunn, 18, plans to enroll at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and study psychology. She is the daughter of Colleen Holmes and John Chunn Jr. of Sherwood.
Persson, also 18, plans to study aviation at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He is the son of Nathaniel and Lisa Persson of Sherwood.
Metro on 06/05/2020
Print Headline: Sylvan Hills High honors top grads
