Three defendants in Arbery killing cleared for trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A judge has ruled that the cases against all three defendants charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery can advance to the trial court.

During a probable cause hearing Thursday, Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell found that there is enough evidence for the cases against Greg McMichael, 64, his 34-year-old son, Travis, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan to proceed.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified Thursday that a man who helped chase down Ahmaud Arbery, the jogger killed in Georgia earlier this year, said the shooter called Arbery a "f * * * ing n * * * * * " as he lay dying in the road.

The three men charged with felony murder last month in the February shooting death of Arbery, 25, appeared Thursday via video camera in a probable cause hearing.

Prosecutors told the court they would show Arbery was "chased, hunted down and ultimately executed" by the three men after an altercation outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23.

A viral video that surfaced of Arbery's death last month fueled widespread protests over racial justice and the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd now sweeping the country. Even before Floyd's death, activists in Georgia took to the streets, angered that it took 74 days and the video of Arbery's death to compel authorities to arrest the father and son now suspected of murdering him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case with District Attorney Tom Durden of the neighboring Atlantic Judicial Circuit, after District Attorney George Barnhill, a previous prosecutor on the case, had argued that the suspects' actions were lawful because they were making a citizen's arrest of a man they believed to be involved in area burglaries, and Arbery was shot in self-defense.

Special Agent Richard Dial testified that the McMichaels and a third man in another pickup, Bryan, used their trucks to chase down and box in Arbery, who repeatedly reversed directions and ran into a ditch while trying to escape.

McMichael told authorities that he shouted at Arbery: "Stop, stop! We want to talk to you." Then, according to their statements, they pulled up beside him and Travis McMichael got out of the truck. The younger McMichael and Arbery struggled over the rifle on the street, before three shots rang out.

A close examination of the video of the shooting shows the first shot was to Arbery's chest, the second was to his hand, and the third was to his chest again before he collapsed in the road, Dial said.

Greg and Travis McMichael's attorneys have told reporters that more exculpatory details will come out in court proceedings.

On Feb. 23, Gregory McMichael saw Arbery running through the neighborhood and suspected that he was responsible for a string of recent burglaries, Dial said. None of the men called 911 before pursuing Arbery, he said.

In his testimony, Dial clarified aspects of the case that have been debated among prosecutors and people across the country.

He said that Arbery was shot after trying to evade Bryan and the McMichaels for several minutes and only engaged after he appeared run out of options to flee, Dial said. He also gave testimony that disputes Bryan's version of events -- that he was just a witness and a bystander.

"He described that Mr. Bryan was trying to block him in as well." Dial said. "Mr. Bryan admits to joining the pursuit of Mr. Arbery. He admits to trying to block Mr. Arbery in, trying to detain him several times."

Authorities worried that the day's testimony would fuel more potentially violent protests in a nation already on edge after the May 25 killing of Floyd. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer who held his knee on the black man's neck for more than eight minutes.

A day before the hearing, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said security would be increased. "We will take appropriate action to hold bad actors accountable if they try to infiltrate peaceful gatherings to cause chaos," Kemp said. "Let me be clear: we will not tolerate disruptive, dangerous behavior or criminal conduct. We will put the safety of Georgians first."

