Toxic algae found in Fayetteville lake; avoid contact with water, agency says

FAYETTEVILLE -- A harmful algae bloom was found Tuesday at Lake Fayetteville, according to a city news release.

The Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality tests samples at the lake quarterly. The Arkansas Water Resources Center of the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture has been testing the lake weekly and toxin levels are highly variable, the release states.

However, a bloom can be seen, and recent test results have shown elevated toxins could exist in the algae scum layer.

People should avoid contact with the water, especially near the bloom, according to the release. Swimming isn't allowed at the lake, as per usual. Parks employees have placed signs near the lake to inform park users. Dogs shouldn't swim in or drink the water. The dead, dry algae near the water's edge also should be avoided because it could contain toxins.

The center will continue to monitor the water quality of the lake and the city will make recommendations on public use in conjunction with the center's findings and ADEQ.

Microcycstin is the toxin released during decay of some algae types when present in a large group, called a bloom. Rain and the resulting stormwater washes sediment and dissolved nutrients into waterways, including nitrogen and phosphorous. Bodies of water with a high nutrient content, combined with warm temperatures, encourage rapid growth of algae, possibly creating a harmful algae.

Toxin exposure can happen through skin contact, inhalation and ingestion. Symptoms in humans and animals vary. Any contact with the water should be washed off immediately. Call a doctor or veterinarian in instances of nausea, rash, irritated eyes, seizures, breathing problems or other unexplained illness.

Illnesses can be reported at (501) 280-4168 or by email at adh.ep.its@arkansas.gov.

New algae blooms can be reported by calling (501) 682-0744 or emailing habs@adeq.state.ar.us.

The city reminds residents and businesses to be mindful of materials such as fertilizers, petroleum products, detergents and pet waste that wash into natural waterways during rain.

Toxic algae was detected at Lake Fayetteville a year ago, showing 15 micrograms per liter of microcystin. A notice was put out for about a week before levels were recorded as safe.

Metro on 06/05/2020