2 men killed in LR shootings

One person has died after a shooting in downtown Little Rock, and officers were investigating a separate homicide outside a Volvo dealership Friday night, police said.

A plainclothes undercover officer in the area of Second and Cross streets heard shots just after 6:15 p.m. and saw a car and an SUV flee, said officer Eric Barnes, a police spokesman.

Units in the area due to the protest at the state Capitol, less than a mile away, were able to stop the two vehicles, one at Fourth and Chester streets, and the other on Interstate 630 near Commerce Street, according to Barnes.

Police said members of the National Guard treated a victim before he was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He later died, police said. His name and age were unavailable.

Officers responding to a call about a disturbance with a weapon found a vehicle on a curb just outside McLarty Volvo, 1500 N. Shackleford Road, he said. Two people inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. Police said the driver, a man, later died. The passenger was in serious condition. Their names and ages were not available.

Metro on 06/06/2020