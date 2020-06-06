Bethel Heights certifies petitions seeking annexation

Springdale city clerk Denise Pearce speaks Friday to city attorney Ernest Cate during a hearing at the Benton County courthouse in Bentonville on the certification of petitions to call for an election for Springdale to annex Bethel Heights. Go to nwaonline.com/200606Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- The recorder/treasurer for Bethel Heights on Friday certified the signatures on petitions calling to annex her city into neighboring Springdale.

Judge John Scott three hours earlier ordered Janet Nelson to certify or not certify the signatures on the petitions and notify Springdale officials of her decision.

"You failed to notify anyone," Scott said to Nelson. "Without delay, you must certify them or not. And notify them of your determination. You haven't done so yet."

Charlene Bowen, the petition organizer, along with Springdale, filed a writ of mandamus with the Benton County Circuit Court last month asking a judge to order the clerk to certify the petitions, which had been delivered to the Bethel Heights City Hall on March 9.

Springdale's City Council is set to vote Tuesday to call an election for annexation of Bethel Heights, which has an estimated 3,000 residents.

Robert Rhoads, an attorney who represents Bethel Heights, said Friday the city doesn't plan to appeal Scott's ruling.

"Although we believe there were some irregularities in gathering the signatures on the petitions, we believe it is best to have the city of Bethel Heights' voters decide if they want to become a part of Springdale."

Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney, said he was pleased Nelson certified the petitions.

"I'm glade they complied with the statute and did what the judge told them to do," Cate said Friday afternoon. "I'm glad they're going to let the people decide. It's not the court's decision, and it's not the cities' decision. It's the people's decision.

"Praise the Lord," said Bowen when she heard the petitions were certified. "Oh, thank you, Lord. Prayers do work. And we've been praying for a long time."

Bowen worked to gather signatures because family members who live in Bethel Heights have had raw sewage flooding their yard from the city's wastewater treatment plant on Lincoln Drive. Joetta and Lawrence Bowen live just east of the treatment plant.

Lawrence Bowen filed a complaint in February 2019 with Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality, which prompted an investigation.

The state agency in August ordered the city to fix its failing treatment plants and determine another way to treat its waste water. The state in February asked Benton County Circuit Court to make Bethel Heights follow its orders. A hearing is set for July 10.

Residents wanting to consolidate their city with another must get petitions certified in favor of the change in both cities. The petition in each city must have signatures of at least 15% of the number of voters in the last mayoral election, according to Cate.

Arkansas law says, in part: "If any petition is determined to be insufficient, he or she [city clerk or town recorder] shall notify the petitioners in writing without delay, and the petitioners shall be permitted 10 days from notification to solicit additional signatures or prove any rejected signatures."

Bethel Heights needed to verify 54 as valid, Cate said in the hearing. The petition held 82 names.

Springdale City Clerk Denise Pearce checked more than 4,000 signatures on the petition given her city, and certified the 3,000 needed signatures May 20.

Springdale was ready to take the next step required under law -- to call for an election, Cate said. But Springdale couldn't do what it was supposed to do until Bethel Heights did what the law requires it to do, he said.

A May 22 letter from Rhoads to Cate and Bill Watkins, Charlene Bowen's attorney, said Nelson couldn't certify the petitions because she couldn't verify the signatures, one signature was from a Lowell voter and because Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black heard some of those gathering signatures told people the intent was to get the city to address sewer issues, not to consolidate, according to Rhoads' letter.

Cate told the court none of the reasons stated in Rhoads' letter were allowed under state law.

Nelson said under questioning by Cate she didn't know what the law said she needed to do with the petitions. She acknowledged she hadn't read the statute.

She said early in her testimony in her j0b she attends council meetings, signs checks for the mayor and enters contracts the city might make. Her position is elected.

Cate told the judge Rhoads notified Bowen and her attorney of the petition's rejection only after Springdale officials threatened to ask for the court's assistance.

"She had 101 signatures, and she couldn't certify them in 75 days," Cate said of Nelson. "The law says they 'shall notify the petitioners in writing without delay.'"

Pearce said she also had worked to determine if the signatures submitted to Bethel Heights were sufficient.

"It took me about 35 minutes," she said.

Rhoads argued the state statute has no guidelines limiting what the cities can use to verify signatures, nor does it give a time limit.

Nelson said she thought she needed to match the signatures on the petition with the signatures on the voters' original registration cards.

Rhoads argued the court can't bind the clerk's discretion in making a decision.

"This court cannot tell her how to properly perform her duty," Rhoads said. "She has performed her duty."

Laurinda Joenks can be reached by email at ljoenks@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWALaurinda.

Bethel Heights attorneys Robert Rhoads (left) and Scott Hall speak while in recess Friday during a court hearing at the Benton County courthouse in Bentonville. Go to nwaonline.com/200606Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

