Biden formally clinches Democratic nomination

Joe Biden speaks at an event Friday in Dover, Del. At a virtual town hall later, Biden spoke as the Democratic presidential nominee, saying that while “the vast majority” of American people are decent, “probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there” are “just not very good people.” (AP/Susan Walsh)

Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, a day after saying that about "10 to 15%" of people are "just not very good people."

"It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded," Biden said in a statement Friday night, "and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party."

The former vice president has effectively been his party's leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden pulled together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the nominee after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries Tuesday.

Biden reached the threshold three days after the primaries because several states, overwhelmed by huge increases in mail ballots, took days to tabulate results. Teams of analysts at The Associated Press then parsed the votes into individual congressional districts. Democrats award most delegates to the party's national convention based on results in individual congressional districts.

Biden now has 1,993 delegates, with contests still to come in eight states and three U.S. territories.

"Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation?" Biden said Thursday night. "I don't think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15% of the people out there that are just not very good people. But that's not who we are. The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that."

His comments, which drew criticism Friday, came in a virtual town hall the night before with young Americans that was hosted by his campaign and joined by the actor Don Cheadle. The former vice president fielded questions from several young African Americans, and the discussion addressed issues of race and police violence.

"Who is he including in that?" tweeted Donald Trump Jr. on Friday. "Christians who want to go to church? Small biz owners trying to save their companies? Because something tells me, he's not talking about the looters burning down communities!"

Biden began his town hall remarks with a mention of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck as he cried out that he could not breathe. Biden said that as a white man, he cannot fully understand what it is like to be a black man facing danger in an encounter with law enforcement. He called the moment a "wake-up call" to address "systemic racism."

Later, a man posed a question to Biden: If it is true that you can't lead people if you don't love people, how would he lead differently as a president, specifically for black Americans?

"Because I love people," Biden responded. A few minutes later, he alluded to President Donald Trump.

Past nominees have stoked controversy with blanket descriptions of people.

In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney told donors at a private fundraiser that there were "47%" of voters determined to support former President Barack Obama, "who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims."

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton claimed that half of Trump's supporters fit into a "basket of deplorables."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale sought to liken Clinton's words to Biden's. "Here we go again with THE DEPLORABLES!" he wrote Friday on Twitter, adding that Biden "just can't stop himself from judging everyone around him."

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post and by Stephen Ohlemacher and Will Weissert of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/06/2020