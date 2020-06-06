Fayetteville council adopts plan for outdoor drinking area

FAYETTEVILLE — Bar owners say an ordinance the City Council passed late Thursday could bring immediate relief during the covid-19 pandemic.

The council voted 7-1 to create an entertainment district downtown. It also adopted a plan to roll out different parts of the ordinance in phases.

An entertainment district, as defined by state law enacted last year, allows open public consumption of alcohol within a set boundary and with restrictions set by a city.

The boundary the council approved roughly covers Lafayette Street south to near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and University Avenue east just past College Avenue.

The city’s entertainment district will be known as the outdoor refreshment area.

Bo Counts, owner of Pinpoint Pinball Bar on Block Avenue, said he helped serve as a figurehead for several downtown businesses and provided input to craft the ordinance.

He praised the council for adopting an emergency clause to put it into immediate effect. Without the clause, the ordinance would have taken effect 30 days after council passage.

“I’m hearing these stories from these people who are just like any tiny, little bit we can do as fast as we can will be the difference,” he said.

An immediate effect of the ordinance will allow businesses within the district to apply to have a sidewalk cafe without a fence or barrier surrounding it.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed bars to open May 26 but limited occupancy to one-third the capacity as set by the fire marshal.

The ordinance could help businesses get a few more customers than they otherwise would during the pandemic, Economic Vitality Director Devin Howland said.

Council Member Teresa Turk cast the sole no vote, saying it was the first time the revised proposal had made its way publicly to the council.

The item came up on the agenda just after 9 p.m. and discussion went until about 10:30 p.m.

“I just think we need to respect the process and get this right and not rush things,” she said. “I know we’re in a unique situation, but there’s still a long list of things that need to be done.”

The original proposal was before the council for the first time in August. It underwent numerous changes after Howland had several meetings with business owners.

Some aspects will take some time to set up. A primary function of the ordinance allows the city to define a smaller area within the district for open consumption not tied to an event and without closing a street. The idea is someone walking around downtown could grab a drink from a business in a compostable or recyclable cup and keep walking around or sit on a bench in the defined area.

The city still has to order the cups, which will branded. Initially, the intention was to give businesses compostable cups, which would require setting up separate containers to collect them off the street and process them for composting.

“I’m hearing these stories from these people who are just like any tiny, little bit we can do as fast as we can will be the difference.”

— Bo Counts, owner of Pinpoint Pinball Bar

Environmental Director Peter Nierengarten said staff found recyclable aluminum cups that could serve the same purpose without requiring an extra receptacle on the streets. Another part of the ordinance allows event organizers to apply to close a street and let attendees get drinks on the go from bars, rather than within a beer garden.

Early in the discussion, Council Member Matthew Petty said the ordinance should be expanded to parts of the city other than downtown.

“I’ll volunteer, in good faith, to co-sponsor any expansion of this with any of my colleagues at any time, even as early as the next meeting,” he said. “I think there are businesses out there that need this help.”

The application period for sidewalk cafes opened Friday as a result of the emergency clause. The first phase of the plan runs through December.

Legacy events, meaning events that have happened at least three times in the past five years, could apply to let people drink outside. The open consumption program also will start as soon as it’s ready.

From December to February, in the second phase, the open consumption program will sunset, with meetings and workshops held and any changes considered by the City Council.

After February, in the third and final phase, any event will be able to apply to let people drink outside, and the whole program will continue to be monitored.

Web watch

For more information on the outdoor refreshment area, go to: bit.ly/fayora