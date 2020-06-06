Others say: D-Day

This day used to be commemorated regularly on newspaper editorial pages: the day when Allied forces invaded Europe and began the long, bloody march to Germany. In time, the custom faded, but still the papers would receive letters to the editor every year complaining about the absence of a tribute on June 6, letters mostly from the dwindling number of people who remembered that day all too well.

Today, it's worth reviving the custom, if only because of the lesson it contains about leadership and its obligations--a lesson that seems to have been largely forgotten by many of our leaders. In June 1944, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the supreme Allied commander, faced a harrowing choice about whether to proceed with the invasion of Normandy. The weather was terrible, the prospect of huge casualties all too real. But to delay any longer would be disastrous, Eisenhower believed. He made the decision to go ahead.

