Marriage Licenses

Joyce Hall, 33, of Little Rock and Tyree Madison, 41, of Pine Bluff.

Jacqueline Grady, 37, and Leroy Conley, 36, both of Little Rock.

Roosevelt Martin, 69, and Ova Hunt, 71, both of Little Rock.

Kimberly Eggerson, 42, and Felicia Robinson, 48, both of Little Rock.

Dustin Decelles, 24, and Alexandria Esquivel, 26, both of Cabot.

Austin Cole, 46, and Stephanie Dyer, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Joshua Davis, 42, and Merrit Starkey-Napier, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Lamonterius Gause, 23, and Keaundra Alcron, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Anthony Fleming, 35, and Tony Bonton, 37, both of Little Rock.

Tanner Nichols, 27, of Maumelle and Sarah Ring, 27, of Cabot.

Donnalson Davis, 31, and Trecaundia Smith, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-1818. Catherine E. Vance v. Arabelle Vance.

20-1821. Stephen Winkler v. Rebecca Winkler.

20-1822. Callie E. Parks v. Corey A. Parks.

20-1823. Jessica Smith v. Nicholas Smith.

20-1826. Kim Maginn v. John Maginn.

20-1827. Christopher Chad Ramsey v. Allison Denise Ramsey.

GRANTED

20-1427. Kimberly DePriest v. Elbert B. DePriest.

Metro on 06/06/2020