Josie Zakrzewski is the valedictorian of North Little Rock High School. Her name and gender were incorrect in an article Friday about her academic achievement.
State Desk on 06/06/2020
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.