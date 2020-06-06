Sections
Getting it straight

Today at 3:06 a.m.

Josie Zakrzewski is the valedictorian of North Little Rock High School. Her name and gender were incorrect in an article Friday about her academic achievement.

State Desk on 06/06/2020

Print Headline: Getting it straight

