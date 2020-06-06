• Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, of New York City, accused of wearing a glove with four long, serrated-edged blades and shouting "I will kill you" as he chased demonstrators who were protesting the death of George Floyd, surrendered to authorities to face attempted murder and other charges, prosecutors said.

• Derrick King, 31, of Philadelphia, accused of attacking an Associated Press photographer who was on assignment covering the city's police commissioner ahead of a street protest, faces aggravated assault and other charges, police said.

• Devante Coffie, 19, of Valley Park, Mo., faces federal charges accusing him of stealing nearly three dozen semi-automatic weapons from a pawnshop, after investigators monitoring social media said they discovered that he was trying to sell the firearms.

• Julie Wheeler of Beaver, W.Va., who pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge, was found hiding in her closet after she and her husband, Rodney, pretended that she had plummeted from an overlook at the New River Gorge National River in a scheme to keep her out of prison, authorities said.

• Mitch Bratton, police chief of Grayson, La., wrote "I won't debate the validity of the charge," in a social media post he made to announce his arrest on charges that he took about $4,000 seized by his officers as evidence in different cases.

• Michael Skouteris, 50, a Tennessee attorney, faces up to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $600,000 from clients by settling cases without telling them and forging their signatures on settlement checks, federal prosecutors in Memphis said.

• Surendra Kumar, a forest officer in India's Kerala State, said a man has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old pregnant elephant that bit into a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in its mouth.

• Andre Brunson, sheriff of Macon County, Ga., said investigators are working to determine who placed a burning cross on an overpass along an interstate near historically black Tuskegee University, saying police "just can't let people get away doing that."

• Lance Long, 36, and his wife, Chrystallynn, 40, of Sioux Falls, S.D., face aggravated assault, child abuse and other charges after being accused of giving four children illegal drugs and zapping them with a cattle prod to get them to obey orders, deputies said.

A Section on 06/06/2020