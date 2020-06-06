Jobless rate defies vision of steep rise

Jim Webb of Viking Painting works on the exterior of a house Friday in Euclid, Ohio. U.S. unemployment dropped unexpectedly in May to 13.3% as reopened businesses began recalling millions of workers faster than economists had predicted. (AP/Tony Dejak)

America's labor market defied forecasts for a Depression-style surge in unemployment in May, signaling the economy is picking up faster than anticipated from the coronavirus-inflicted recession as states reopen and government stimulus money flows.

The jobless rate fell to 13.3% in May after soaring to 14.7% in April, despite analysts' expectations that it would rise to as high as 20%. Employers added 2.5 million jobs in May after shedding a record-smashing 20.7 million positions in April, the government reported Friday.

Economists on average were expecting another loss of about 7.5 million jobs in May.

Some of the improvement in jobs may have been supported by temporary government stimulus programs, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the actual unemployment rate in May may have been 3 percentage points higher were it not for certain issues related to survey collection.

President Donald Trump nonetheless hailed the report, saying in a hastily arranged appearance in the White House Rose Garden: "We're going to be back and we're opening our country." He urged states to continue loosening coronavirus restrictions.

Democrats noted that the nation is still suffering from the biggest unemployment crisis since the Great Depression. "And Trump says he is joyous?" said Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. "Families are struggling. Hospitals are overwhelmed. Businesses have shut down for good. And Americans are dying every day -- all of this was preventable."

Some of the job gains nationally were from the reopening of businesses in the South and other parts of the country. Friday's report was based on surveys conducted during the second full week of May, when 1,100 counties were still on lockdown, compared with 2,600 counties during the April employment survey week, according to Moody's Analytics.

Some of the sectors that have been hit hardest by the crisis saw the biggest gains in May.

The upswing in restaurants, bars and other food-service employment accounted for about half the gains, after steep declines the previous two months. Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 1.2 million. Construction employment increased by 464,000. And the health care industry also recovered 312,000 jobs between April and May.

PAIN IS WIDESPREAD

The crisis has touched nearly every part of the economy.

Nearly half of commercial rents went unpaid in May. Oil and gas drillers Whiting Petroleum and Diamond Offshore have filed for bankruptcy protection, as have brands like J. Crew and J.C. Penney. American Airlines said travel was down 80% in May. And concerns are bubbling about another wave of layoffs, as state and municipal governments are forced to drastically pare their budgets.

The layoffs have led to long lines at food banks, with efforts complicated by lack of manpower and supply shortages. And with expanded unemployment benefits set to expire July 31, unemployed workers could struggle even more to pay bills, triggering a wave of defaults on credit card balances, car payments and mortgages.

Of particular concern to economists was the fact that black Americans saw their unemployment rate, already higher than white people, increase. Whereas the unemployment rate for white people went down from 14.2% to 12.4%, the unemployment rate for blacks ticked up, from 16.7% to 16.8%.

Asian Americans saw their unemployment rate rise, too, from 14.5% to 15%. Hispanic unemployment dropped from 18.9% to 17.6%.

CAVEATS ON DATA

Moody's labor economist Sophia Koropeckyj noted that the collection rates for both the household and payroll jobs surveys -- from which the unemployment and job numbers are derived -- were lower than normal.

And government statisticians said many people may have misclassified themselves in surveys by saying they were absent from work, even though they may have been furloughed and should have been counted as unemployed.

The government's Paycheck Protection Program also likely has inflated job gains. The $660 billion program, part of Congress' pandemic-relief package, provides business loans that can be forgiven for maintaining or rehiring employees. But some people receiving paychecks under the program are not actually working, and many participating businesses will have used up the funds by July.

David Shulman, a senior economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said if Friday's employment numbers hold up, "it now looks like April was the bottom," not May as he had projected.

It also means the pandemic-induced downturn may have lasted fewer than six months, which would be the shortest recession since at least the end of the Civil War in the 1860s, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, which dates the peaks and troughs of business cycles.

There was no snapback of jobs in the transportation sector or information services. And state and local governments lost more than half a million jobs for the second straight month, reflecting school shutdowns and rising pressures from shrinking tax revenues.

As of May, total payroll jobs were 19.6 million below the peak of 152.5 million in February, when the jobless rate was 3.5%.

LONG RECOVERY

No matter how quickly or completely America opens the doors for business again, many analysts said full recovery is expected to take at least three to five years. If a second large wave of infections occurs in the fall, as epidemiologists say it could in at least some parts of the country, the outlook could be even darker.

How quickly the economy and employment recover will depend in large part on policy. Stephen Moore, a member of Trump's economic task force, contends that more fiscal spending isn't needed, with the nation's buildup of debt after roughly $3 trillion of earlier coronavirus-relief measures.

Instead, Moore supported Trump's call for a payroll-tax cut, which the president renewed Friday. A payroll-tax cut would allow workers to keep more of their paychecks, which could help boost spending and demand, but it doesn't help those without jobs and would benefit higher-wage earners more.

House Democrats want the next aid package to include additional money for states, another round of direct payments to households and enhanced jobless benefits. Nothing is expected from Congress until July, at the earliest.

But the unexpectedly optimistic jobs numbers are likely to slow the push on Capitol Hill for an additional round of stimulus spending. Congressional Republicans and the White House have expressed skepticism about the need to approve or extend emergency economic aid, saying policymakers should wait to evaluate the impact of easing public-health restrictions on the economy.

Most economists had expected rehiring to kick in this summer as lockdowns were increasingly lifted and people gradually resumed shopping and eating out.

"The surprising thing here is the timing and that it happened as quickly as it did," said Adam Kamins, senior regional economist at Moody's Analytics.

Friday's report suggests that the stimulus program, along with other elements of the government's response, helped offset at least some of the economic damage caused by the shutdown, which should allow for a faster rebound.

"The economy is still being very much buffered by stimulus," said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America. "When that starts to wane we will learn a lot more about the underlying health of the recovery."

At Beef 'O' Brady's, a Florida chain of more than 150 sports bars across the country, business was down 62% in April, when its dining rooms were closed nationwide and its only business came from takeout. But only a handful of the chain's restaurants have closed permanently, in part because nearly all of its franchisees received Paycheck Protection loans.

"The damage would have been much greater without[Paycheck Protection], I can tell you that," said Chris Elliott, the chief executive.

Information for this article was contributed by Don Lee, Chris Megerian and Jennifer Haberkorn of the Los Angeles Times; by Katia Dmitrieva of Bloomberg News; by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post; by Ben Casselman of The New York Times; and by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.

