Nation failed to hear

The president told governors recently that "someone throwing a rock is like shooting a gun, you have to do retribution." Indeed, once you start to burn people's property, and loot, your argument has been lost.

Dr. King said, "A riot is the language of the unheard. What is it that America has failed to hear?" He was speaking over 50 years ago, and apparently we have failed to hear for a long time. Retributive justice--punishment--needs to be replaced by restorative justice, which is restoring health, making restitution, repairing, and rebuilding our society. Instead of throwing people in jail, have them rebuild what they have broken.

When he was running for office, Trump said to African Americans, "Vote for me. What do you have to lose?" I think that vote just came in. As Dr. King said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." We need the president to take us to a higher level of justice. I fear he is not capable of that. So those who have nothing to lose are still with us.

BETTY McSWAIN

Fort Smith

Very telling omission

Mr. Cotton, you and Mr. Trump have stated with no proof that antifa is the cause of the rioting.

Neither of you has mentioned the role of the white supremacists and neo-Nazis. I find this omission to be quite telling.

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock

They've chosen path

The religious right is waging an atrocious smear campaign against Dr. Fauci. They want to be above civil law. Their leaders don't want to lose control of their flocks and the flow of their money. They want to deny the science. They are egged on by a man who is not moral, doesn't care or understand the science, and would trade lives for the almighty dollar.

So I say, let them congregate, but when they become ill, do not waste resources on them. Let their leaders heal them.

KEVIN FLEMING

Kingston

Editorial on 06/06/2020