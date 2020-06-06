Missed the point

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has been awfully busy on Twitter this week. On June 1, he wrote, "George Floyd's death is deeply disturbing, & I welcome quick action to get justice for him in accordance with law."

For just a fraction of a second, I felt hopeful. It looked as if our senator was saying the right thing--calling for justice for a man who, if video footage of the incident gives any proof, was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer while he begged for his life and while other officers stood by. For that fraction of a second, I thought there might be enough basic human feeling in the senator that he could devote an entire tweet to calling out one example of the injustice that we see play out again and again in this country, where police and vigilantes kill men of color with seeming impunity.

Naturally, that hopeful feeling didn't last. It turns out that the real point of the tweet wasn't how "deeply disturbing" Floyd's death was. That was merely a concession the senator was making on the way to his real point: "But anarchy, looting, and rioting--we have zero tolerance for that, and it needs to end tonight." And in a flurry of tweets that day and the next, Cotton doubled down on this message with nine more tweets about riots and violent demonstrations. Clearly, the senator is more deeply disturbed by the violence in the wake of Floyd's death than by the violence that caused his death.

A number of the senator's more contrarian followers have pointed out the blatant self-contradiction between Cotton's support for the protests in Hong Kong (which have been anything but peaceful) and his strong condemnation of violent protest in American cities. Apparently protesters who engage in violence abroad are "brave individuals," in Cotton's view. But as far as the ones at home are concerned, Cotton primarily seems concerned with calling for military action to bring them to heel.

That has been Cotton's main point--he seems particularly fixated on the idea that armed forces should be deployed to bring the riots to an end. To those who object to the U.S. government using the military against its own citizens, Cotton patronizingly says, "read a book." But then he relieves them of this odious task by, in classic schoolmarm fashion, offering the history lesson himself, showing how the military has been used, since the Whiskey Rebellion, to quell domestic uprisings.

Fine, Tom. Point made. But more importantly, point missed. Judging by his tweets, the senator doesn't think much about why the looting and rioting are happening, just how to stop them once they begin. And that is unfortunate, because understanding why people engage in this behavior might help us prevent it from happening.

I don't claim to understand fully why people loot and riot, and I certainly don't condone it, but clearly, in this case, it is an expression of rage, and that rage is a response to racial injustice. That ongoing injustice is the result, at least in part, of failed leadership. And that failure is exemplified in Tom Cotton, who pays mere lip service to justice for George Floyd, while blathering incessantly about giving "no quarter" to looters and rioters, and who no doubt would have maintained silence entirely regarding Floyd's death had riots not broken out in the streets. Is it any wonder our cities are burning?

This would be a good time for real leadership, and by that I mean the kind of leadership that does not stand with the powerful against the weak. Such leadership can take many forms, but it might begin here with genuine empathy and a solemn promise that justice will be served. It's the kind of promise Cotton might make--that he will do everything in his formidable power as a U.S. senator to ensure justice for all, to make sure that no other American citizen of any race or color will die face-down in the street with a police officer's knee pressed on his neck, slowing robbing him of breath.

So the question, Senator Cotton, is what's stopping you?

Charles Pastoor is a teacher in Siloam Springs.

Editorial on 06/06/2020