Mom walks free after 34 years

Willie Mae Harris (right) stands with her daughter, Silvia Harris, after her release Friday from the Wrightsville prison unit. “I was a young woman that didn’t stand a chance, and I was able to be able to rise above a lot of hurdles in life,” Willie Mae Harris said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Moritz)

Willie Mae Harris, a prisoner whose life sentence for killing her abusive husband became the subject of newspaper columns and a successful clemency request, was released from the Wrightsville Unit on Friday morning after 34 years behind bars.

Harris wore a Dallas Cowboys jersey and mask as she walked out of the prison around 9 a.m. and was met by her two daughters, Silvia Harris and Mellowne Armstrong. Harris, 72, who is blind, wore dark sunglasses.

"I was a young woman that didn't stand a chance, and I was able ... to rise above a lot of hurdles in life," Harris told reporters minutes after her release. "I just knew that I would be able to rise above this hurdle."

Harris was convicted in 1985 of shooting her husband, Clyde Harris, at their home in Bradley.

Both Harris and her daughter, Silvia, have said that Clyde was growing more abusive toward Willie Mae. At her trial, Willie Mae Harris said she had tried to beat her husband back with a gun to defend herself when it accidentally discharged.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved Willie Mae Harris' commutation request in March and her parole application was approved in late May. At that point, Harris still faced a potential 45-day wait for release while officials in Texas reviewed her request to live in the Dallas area with her daughter.

Texas and Arkansas officials expedited that request, according to Harris' attorney, Lee Eaton, and her release was officially granted earlier this week.

"I told them that she was blind and 72 and she just wants to go home," Eaton said.

Silvia Harris said she would drive her mom back to Dallas on Friday afternoon. A fish fry was planned for family members today.

Willie Mae Harris said she was most looking forward to sleeping in a bigger bed and fishing with her grandson.

"They told me I had the master bedroom and had a queen-sized bed and whole bathroom that I didn't have to share with 63 other women," Harris said to laughter from her two daughters.

After the Harrises departed the prison in rural Pulaski County, they drove a short distance to Beebe Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, where they met a few dozen family members and supporters in the parking lot for their long-awaited greeting.

Among those who attended the gathering was Anne D'Arezzo, a volunteer chaplain at the Wrightsville Unit who said she had gotten to know Harris for her "cheerful" attitude as well as her singing and keyboard playing.

"She's a godly example of a woman," D'Arezzo said.

Despite the facts of her case and a reputation as a counselor of other women in prison, Harris' appeals for clemency were passed over by former Govs. Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe, Eaton said.

In 2015, Hutchinson also denied her request, and she had to wait another four years to reapply.

Last fall, The Appeal, an online publication focused on criminal justice issues, wrote about Harris' case. Shortly afterward, Mike Masterson, a columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, began writing in support of Harris' latest bid for clemency.

"He turned the tides," Eaton said of Masterson's writings.

Masterson said Friday that he first heard about Harris' case through a conversation with a mutual friend. It prompted him to begin digging into her case and previous writings about her.

"What I found was a woman who was well past her time for getting her release, in my opinion," Masterson said.

Hutchinson cited letters from those close to Harris as the reason behind his decision to commute her sentence. After that decision, the Parole Board received 50 letters from people supporting Harris' release.

"In the decades since her conviction, Willie Mae Harris has been a model inmate, accruing no major disciplinary violations and she was a positive influence in the Department of Correction through her work mentoring and teaching other inmates," the governor said in a statement Friday. "I'm delighted that today, Willie Mae Harris is home and reunited with her loving family."

As Harris, her family and her attorneys waited for her applications to be processed through the proper channels, their fears about Harris' health grew as the coronavirus spread rapidly through two state prisons, infecting more than 1,000 inmates. (The virus was never detected among the inmate population at the Wrightsville Unit.)

In the end, however, both Harris and daughter Silvia said they believe there was a divine reason for her release to happen during the threat of a deadly virus and nationwide unrest over police misconduct.

"I know [God] removed my mother for a reason now, she had a job to do in the prison system," Silvia Harris said. "He brought her out right now, today, for a reason, for the world to see."

The elder Harris added her own thoughts on the events that she had kept up with during the final days of her confinement.

"Through all of this pandemic and the protesting," Willie Mae Harris said, her message is "keep hope alive."

