NLR honor grads going to UA, OBU

Josie Zakrzewski has been named the valedictorian of North Little Rock High School.

Sam Looney is the salutatorian.

Zakrzewski, 18, who is the daughter of J.T. and Angela Zakrzewski, is headed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, as a Sturgis Fellow. Her intended field of study is medicine.

Looney is also 18. His intended field of study is medicine as well. Looney, whose mother is Kim Looney, is going to Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

State Desk on 06/06/2020