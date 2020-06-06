Northwest Arkansas facilities test for covid-19, testing event planned for today

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 2,200 people in Washington County and 3,900 people in Benton County were tested for covid-19 the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Community Clinic will have a drive-through testing event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at its clinic at 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. Everyone who wishes to be tested will be tested for free, regardless of symptoms, according to a news release from the Health Department. Appointments aren't necessary.

A total of 14,596 people in Benton County and 7,329 people in Washington County were tested for the virus as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Health Department.

Washington County had 824 cases with 314 recovered as of 4 p.m., according to the Health Department. Benton County had 826 cases with 377 recovered.

The Health Department began testing at county health units, including Fayetteville and Rogers, across the state May 18. The Fayetteville unit had tested 380 people, and the Rogers unit had tested 198 people as of Thursday, according to Danyelle McNeill, spokeswoman for the Health Department.

Washington Regional Medical System collected specimens to be tested from 3,699 people, including 365 people in the past week, from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics and Fayetteville hospital, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged but not required to call before going to the clinics.

Mercy Health System collected specimens to be tested from 3,927 people, including 780 people in the past week, from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy's call center and be screened and make an appointment before going to Mercy's evaluation site in Bentonville.

Community Clinic, which has four coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, collected specimens to be tested from 4,346 people, including 1,895 people in the past week, from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager. Patients are encouraged but not required to call before coming to the clinic.

Coronavirus screening sites • Washington County Health Unit: 3270 Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 521-8181 to make an appointment. • Benton County Health Unit: 1200 W. Walnut St. Suite 2200 in Rogers. Patients should call (479) 986-1300 to make an appointment. • Walmart/Quest testing site: 7-9 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients must schedule an appointment through Quest Diagnostic’s online portal, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com or MyQuest app. • UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow • UAMS hotline: (800) 632-4502 • Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (479) 463-2055 • Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Washington Regional Urgent Care, 3 E. Appleby Road. • Washington Regional Family Clinic drive-through screening clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A in Eureka Springs • Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: (800) 743-3616 • Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 500 S. Mount Olive St., No. 200 in Siloam Springs • Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers • Community Clinic Fayetteville Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 13-14 in Fayetteville • Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300 in Springdale • Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville • Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas online screening: mana.md/covid-19-screening/ • Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas fever hotline: (479) 435-2500 • MedExpress Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment. • Northwest Medical Center: 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients may call (479) 306-7507. • Northwest Medical Center: 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100 in Springdale. Patients may call (479) 306-7507. • Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: Mercy Convenient Care, 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 beforehand to make an appointment to be screened. • Veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care may call (800) 691-8387

NW News on 06/06/2020