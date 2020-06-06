Not the time

We are in the midst of a global health crisis unlike any other in our lifetime. As a virus infects our state, nation and economy, we must also be vigilant for other threats, such as the Healthy Adult Opportunity (HAO) Act, which is now under consideration by the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The HAO Act is an optional program to be launched by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in January 2022. Individual states may apply to participate. The program would provide participating states a "block grant" waiver to expand and administer Medicaid with supposed greater flexibility and at a discounted rate to the federal government.

However, participation can affect our state and its citizens adversely. Should we agree to its terms, tens of thousands of Arkansans could be stripped of their health-insurance protection, and it could cause our state to lose billions of dollars in future federal aid.

How could this happen? Any state that approves the HAO Act would receive a set funding amount annually from the federal government. The amount allocated is to be based on per capita Medicaid spending from a previous year. Imagine if we were operating under the HAO system now, during a global pandemic. The funding provided to us by the federal government for health insurance would have been capped at a rate determined by 2019 spending--not realistic when we are faced with a monumental health crisis. Our state budgets would have to cover the difference. We could certainly lower Medicaid spending, but we would also be left with inadequate care. Or we would be forced to remove certain populations from the rolls at a time when they need affordable health care the most. As covid-19 continues to take a toll on our economy, Medicaid enrollment will certainly grow--something not factored into calculations for the HAO model.

Under our current system, eligible Arkansans receive high-quality private insurance at a low cost, thanks to our state's innovative Arkansas Works program. Arkansas Works is currently subsidized by the federal government, and Arkansans pay just 10 cents for every dollar of coverage. This program has allowed more than 250,000 previously uninsured people to obtain health insurance. Such low-cost coverage is needed to help keep our families healthy. We ask: Is the non-specific promise of "flexibility" worth turning down billions of dollars in federal health coverage funding?

The HAO Act is intended to encourage states to spend less on Medicaid in exchange for less federal oversight. States already possess a considerable amount of flexibility in adapting their programs to meet the needs of their populations. With the limited funding available under the HAO Act, our state would be left to make some incredibly difficult decisions, such as whether to cut benefits, limit eligibility, put Arkansans on waiting lists, or further reduce payments to hospitals, physicians and nursing homes. Any way you look at it, the HAO Act puts patients at a disadvantage and families at considerable risk. Remember, our existing Arkansas Works plan is already a successful program.

The HAO Act would increase the number of uninsured and undermine a lifesaving program for low-income Arkansans, all while putting the state at significant financial risk. It creates an unnecessary burden for increased state spending, presents challenges in regard to calculating growth rates, and it would likely limit access to health care for those who most need it.

Arkansans will benefit significantly if the Arkansas Works program continues. As currently structured, the HAO Act is not a smart idea for our state, and now is not the time to experiment with the health insurance of vulnerable Arkansans.

Sen. Keith Ingram represents Arkansas Senate District 24 and serves as the Senate Minority Leader. Rep. Deborah Ferguson represents Arkansas House District 51 and serves as Vice-Chair of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.

