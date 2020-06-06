100 years ago

June 6, 1920

• Liberty Theater, Camp Pike, was destroyed by fire yesterday morning. The origin is unknown. The loss on the building and equipment is estimated at from $30,000 to $35,000. The theater was built in 1917 as a playhouse for the soldiers who were training at Camp Pike, and was constructed from pine lumber. The fire gained such headway that the Camp Pike Fire Department found it useless to try to control the flames and directed their attention to several forage sheds near the theater.

50 years ago

June 6, 1970

• The Department of Health, Education and Welfare has rejected the third desegregation plan to be submitted this year by the Pulaski County (rural) School Board, Washington sources said Friday. A letter from HEW that sources expected to arrive at Little Rock today said the plan was unacceptable because it didn't cause "significant" desegregation at three schools in the District.

25 years ago

June 6, 1995

• A man armed with a note and a warm cup of coffee robbed a Little Rock bank Monday morning. The robber, described by police as white, slim, 6 feet tall and about 24 years old, walked into the Twin City Bank branch at 6320 W. Markham St., set down his coffee and handed a bank teller a note demanding money. He did not display any weapons, and none was seen on surveillance cameras, police said. The Park Plaza branch teller placed an unspecified amount of cash into an envelope. The man took the money and ran across Markham to a Total gas station and convenience store. Witnesses couldn't tell police what direction the robber fled from the store.

10 years ago

June 6, 2010

• Jeremy Speck stuffed ears of corn into plastic bags as a diverse crowd wandered among vendors that lined the midway Saturday in front of Wakarusa's main stage. Speck of Memphis was one of 350 people working off their admission fees to the four-day music festival as part of the Work Exchange Team, usually referred to as "WET." The company's volunteers performed a variety of jobs at the festival, which drew some 18,000 people to Mulberry Mountain, north of Ozark. "I'm a teacher on summer vacation, so basically I have more time than money right now," Speck said. Speck didn't mind cleaning up as other attendees got massages, body paint or danced to impromptu performances. He said that since the festival's start Thursday, he's had a few other duties, including sleeping on the main stage to make sure fans didn't fiddle with the equipment.

Metro on 06/06/2020