Pine Bluff gunfire leaves LR man dead

A 45-year-old Little Rock man was found fatally shot Friday morning in Pine Bluff, police said.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 8 a.m. around the 100 block of Larch Street near the Martha Mitchell Expressway. They found a vehicle that had struck a pole, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. A man -- later identified as Corey Walker -- was found mortally wounded in the vehicle, police said.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing. No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

Police said Walker's death is the city's 13th homicide.

Metro on 06/06/2020