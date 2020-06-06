Protest in Rogers condemns racism, police brutality

Jada Portillo (right) of Rogers confronts Carrie Perrien Smith, justice of the peace, over a comment Friday during a protest against police brutality on the lawn of the Rogers City Hall. Go to nwaonline.com/200606Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

ROGERS -- A group of protesters spoke out against racism and police brutality Friday evening outside of City Hall.

The protest was one of many across the country after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

A few hundred people marched around City Hall holding signs that read things such as "Color is not a crime," "End systematic racism" and "How many weren't filmed?"

They also chanted "What was his name? George Floyd. What did he say? 'I can't breathe,'" "Black lives matter" and more.

Protesters also knelt in front of City Hall for the amount of the time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck -- eight minutes and 46 seconds.

PHOTO GALLERY: Protest Against Police Brutality in Rogers » http://nwamedia.photoshelter.com/gallery/Rogers-Protest-Against-Police-Brutality-June-5-2020/G0000Xa3StqcncTI/C0000jKJdKVOyk48

Protesters asked Benton County Justice of the Peace Carrie Perrien Smith to leave after she told them there are public forums at public meetings including Rogers' City Council, where they may speak to public officials, who she said can't hear them from behind signs or social media. Some protesters said they reached out to their public officials but weren't heard. Protesters surrounded Smith as she was being interviewed by a TV news crew afterward and chanted "Black lives matter."

Aaron Clark, 32, of Joplin, Mo., said he was at the protest to bring unity. Clark is a former Northwest Arkansas resident, he said. He said police officers should have been talking with the protesters and learning about their concerns. It's hard to police a community you don't know, he said.

Jessica Angelica, 36, of Fayetteville said she didn't organize the event but spoke with Rogers Mayor Greg Hines and Police Chief Hayes Minor beforehand to coordinate with the city.

Angelica said the movement is no longer just about black outrage, but also white accountability.

"We expect change," she said.

Angelica said she felt Rogers city leaders and police officers were fantastic in contrast to Bentonville, which fired tear gas at protesters at a protest earlier this week.

"As we anticipate the upcoming protest in Rogers, I want you to know that Rogers is a diverse community where all voices matter and are heard," Hines said before the protest. "We fully support your right to peacefully assemble and protest against this tragic event. Our officers will have a presence at all protests. Please remember that they are on duty, and they are instructed to neither condone or tolerate any violent or unlawful behavior in order to maintain the peace and ensure the safety of all participants."

Police officers stood on the outskirts of where most protesters were as the protest took place. The protest began around 7 p.m. As of around 8:45 p.m., the protest appeared to continue to be peaceful and police didn't appear to intervene or use force.

Protesters kneel Friday during a protest against police brutality on the lawn of the Rogers City Hall. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

NW News on 06/06/2020