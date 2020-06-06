Protesters march through Little Rock, rally at Capitol

Speakers continued at the Capitol on Saturday night after a march through the city's downtown.

5:51 p.m.: Protesters march through Little Rock

Protesters chanting "No justice, no peace" and "Hands up, don't shoot" marched through Little Rock on Sunday night.

The march followed the protest on the steps of the Capitol.

5:36 p.m.: Little Rock police chief addresses protesters at Capitol rally

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey addressed the crowd of protesters who gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Saturday night, the eighth straight night of protests and the seventh organized at the Capitol.

4:41 p.m.: Protesters rally at Little Rock police substation

A mostly-white crowd estimated at 300 people flanked a Little Rock police station south of Interstate 630 and dropped to one knee in a peaceful show of solidarity with what has now been eight days of local protests against police brutality, racism and injustice.

"Thank you for your service, but please protect them," the white members in the crowd chanted as they walked to the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Substation from Theressa Hoover United Methodist Church, the site of a roughly hour-long rally.

Worldwide demonstrations have followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. A bystander captured the scene on video.

Saturday's rally in Little Rock began at noon and was organized by Marquis Hunt with the help of the activist group Indivisible Little Rock.

Hunt said after the rally that the event was designed to attract white Baby Boomers and Generation X'ers — people ranging in age from 41 through their 70s — "because they're the ones who own the property" and can better affect change, said Hunt, 52.

"America is under arrest. You don't have the right to remain silent," he earlier told the crowd. "White people, you are under arrest. You do not have the right to remain silent."

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, told the white people in attendance to be "passengers" rather than "backseat drivers" in efforts to change policies and laws.

"I'm going to be driving the car," Elliott said. "People who look like me are going to be driving the car. ... Let the black folks drive the car. You are in the back seat. You are encouraging, you are working at it, you are helping when you're asked to help, but you sit in that back seat and watch where that car is going and learn."

The Little Rock Police Department was supportive of the demonstration, Hunt said. Police vehicles blocked off stretches of 12th and Cedar streets to traffic during the rally.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.