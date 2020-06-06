Shots hit driver of passing truck in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested early Wednesday on felony charges after a woman in a passing vehicle was shot, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Antramon Juvar Ford, 29, of Hot Springs was taken into custody at 205 Wood St. shortly after 2:30 a.m. and charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act and one count of first-degree battery. He is set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, officers responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to 205 Wood St. regarding a shooting and found a white Ford F-150 pickup off the road in front of a residence at 216 Wood St. with several bullet holes in it.

The driver, Melissa Passarelli, 34, of Hot Springs, had been shot and was screaming for help, police said. She was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs where she was treated for wounds in her left leg.

The affidavit notes that officers also found bullet holes in the residence at 216 Wood, which was occupied at the time of the shooting.

Officers went to 205 Wood St. after bullet casings were found in front of the house, the affidavit said. Detective Joey Vanderburg questioned one man who said he was there visiting his girlfriend and was standing in the front yard smoking a cigarette.

The man told police that he heard gunshots and then saw Ford in the front yard of 205 Wood St. shooting his gun, according to the affidavit. The man's girlfriend said she also heard gunshots and saw Ford shooting from the front yard, the affidavit said.

Ford told police that he had noticed a white truck driving by the house several times "real slow," the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, he said he told two other people in the yard to "get ready" and then got his gun ready. He said that as the truck turned back toward the house from the east, the other two people began shooting at it.

Ford's address on the inmate roster is listed as Bryan, Texas, but Cpl. Joey Williams, public information officer for the Police Department, noted Wednesday that Ford has been living in the Hot Springs area for several years.

