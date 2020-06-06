Twitter blocks Trump video tribute over copyright issues

Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, in a move that adds to tensions between the social media platform and the president, one of its most widely followed users.

The company put a label on a video posted by the TeamTrump account that said, "This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner." The video was still up on President Donald Trump's YouTube channel and includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests, at the start.

"Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives," Twitter said in a statement. It did not say who made the complaint.

The Burbank, Calif., lawyer who requested the takedown, Sam Koolaq, declined to identify his client or the copyright violation in the video. He said in an email that he also submitted takedown notices to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, took the video down later on Friday. "We received a copyright complaint from the creator under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and have removed the post," Facebook said in a statement. YouTube did not respond to a request for comment.

The nearly 4-minute clip is a montage of photos and videos of peaceful marches and police officers hugging protesters interspersed with some scenes of burning buildings and vandalism, set to music and Trump speaking.

Last month, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two tweets from Trump's own account that called mail-in ballots "fraudulent" and predicted problems with the November U.S. elections. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading "Get the facts about mail-in ballots" that guides users to a Twitter "moments" page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's claims.

It also demoted and placed a stronger warning on a third Trump tweet about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter said that the tweet had violated the platform's rules by glorifying violence.

The campaign to reelect Trump also drew criticism for using SpaceX, NASA and astronauts and their families in a campaign video that appeared to violate the space agency's advertising regulations.

The video, released on Wednesday, included shots of two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, who blasted off May 30 aboard a SpaceX rocket, the first time astronauts have headed to orbit from the United States since 2011.

The campaign removed the video from YouTube on Thursday night, but not before more than 4,000 people signed a Change.org petition that sought to "Stop Donald Trump politicizing SpaceX and NASA accomplishments."

On Twitter, Karen Nyberg, a former astronaut and wife of Hurley, blasted the advertisement, saying she found "it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong."

The video featured the president watching last week's launch from the Kennedy Space Center along with the slogan "Make Space Great Again" and historic footage from the Apollo era.

NASA makes its images and videos freely available for news organizations and noncommercial uses. But advertising requests are handled much more strictly. While the regulations do not explicitly mention political campaigns, they state, "As a government agency, NASA will not promote or endorse or appear to promote or endorse a commercial product, service or activity."

The regulations also state, "Astronauts or employees who are currently employed by NASA cannot have their names, likenesses or other personality traits displayed in any advertisements or marketing material."

Neither SpaceX, NASA nor the Trump campaign replied to emails asking for comment Thursday night.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press; by Kenneth Chang of The New York Times; and by Christian Davenport of The Washington Post.

A Section on 06/06/2020