UALR issues fall outline for campus

A solitary woman walks across the mostly deserted University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will offer more hybrid-style courses of both in-person and online learning in the fall, the university announced Friday.

Chancellor Christina Drale sent a memo to students and employees Friday morning providing a brief outline of how the campus will look in the fall.

Nationwide, institutions of higher learning have begun releasing their plans for returning to campus in the fall, while some institutions, such as the California State University System, intend to remain remote.

Everyone at UALR will be required to wear masks in "common spaces" when people can't maintain social distancing, the university's announcement stated. Those spaces and classrooms will all have "sanitization resources." Those could be hand sanitizer, sneeze guards or sanitation kits, a spokeswoman said.

UALR will reduce the number of students allowed to live on campus and reserve some living spaces for quarantine or isolation, if necessary, Drale said.

Campus events may be virtual or have limited attendance while the university awaits news from the Sun Belt Conference on how athletics will return, Drale wrote.

UALR's plan so far doesn't mention coronavirus testing, which some schools have stated will be critical to finalizing their plans for the fall.

"We are working to identify resources for masks as well as for screens, shields, and sanitizing supplies," Drale wrote. "We are also planning for screening checkpoints, contact tracing and a protocol for employees and students who may have compromised immune systems or have family members with compromised immune systems."

Most classes will be hybrid classes, which allows faculty to teach remotely or students to access courses remotely, if needed.

"Faculty are encouraged to provide flexible class attendance policies, deadlines, and course structures to accommodate students who may need to stay home or miss synchronous class sessions due to technology issues, illness, caretaking, increased work (for first responders), or self-isolation," Drale wrote.

Messages sent to UALR faculty and student representatives weren't returned Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, outlined its plan to return to campus in the fall. That plan also requires face masks, larger classrooms and the ability to immediately transition to remote coursework, if needed.

A union representing about 45 UA faculty and staff members expressed concern that the plan lacked specifics and doesn't go far enough to protect employees or students.

Arkansas Tech University released a six-page plan this week for "recovery framework." The plan outlines phases determining how the campus would reopen. That will be used by different units across campus to develop their own reopening plans.

The first phase requires "appropriate" testing capability in the community and availability of personal protective equipment.

Like UALR, Arkansas Tech will require masks when people cannot be socially distant in all phases prior to ultimately phasing out of accommodations.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Photo by J.T. Wampler

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale is shown in this file photo.

Metro on 06/06/2020