'19 damage still on minds as officials monitor river

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill speaks at a news conference on May 28, 2019, at the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce. McGill says officials keep a close eye on the Arkansas River now. “If we get an indication that there’s going to be flooding on the river, certainly we will spring into action,” he said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

The Arkansas River in Sebastian County has been at a minor flood stage for a couple of weeks; it hits that stage at 22 measured feet of depth when fields and back creeks become engulfed.

Emergency planners aren't too worried -- minor flooding like this around the Fort Smith area happens almost every year about this time.

But about a year ago, on May 21, the county's Department of Emergency Management was notified that the river that surrounds Fort Smith on three sides would likely rise to 32 feet.

Eleven days later, on June 1, they were told that it would crest at 42 feet, damaging hundreds of homes, businesses, bridges and roads.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vBY6L0qYCs]

The predictions weren't quite on target -- floodwaters peaked at just over 39 feet later in June, said Kendall Beam, director of the Sebastian County Department of Emergency Management.

"Last year's historic flooding had never happened before," Beam said.

Fort Smith received about $12 million in damage to its utilities, Mayor George McGill said. Repairs have been made. Nearly 2,000 parcels of land, including homes and businesses, flooded.

Sebastian County used almost $230,000 in public assistance funds to repair damage to structures such as roads and bridges. The last of the work was completed early this year, the week before covid-19 hit Arkansas, Beam said.

The 2019 Sebastian County flood crisis consumed almost a month.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ofjv0V_hT-k]

Since that time, officials say Fort Smith and surrounding cities have, for the most part, recovered. A handful of homes still need to be rebuilt.

Residents and local officials keep a closer eye on river levels now, in hopes of being prepared in case the river floods again.

McGill said he gets reports from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about every 10 days on the condition and flow of the river.

"If we get an indication that there's going to be flooding on the river, certainly we will spring into action," McGill said.

Beam said if it's raining, one of the first things he does when he gets to the office is check the river levels and notify County Judge David Hudson if necessary.

Eileen Teagle, a teacher in Fort Smith, said she keeps an eye on weather news locally and upriver in other states. Teagle's home on east Fort Smith's Canterbury Cove flooded last year. She and her husband spent about three months living with a friend.

"My neighbors have views of the river," Teagle said. "My husband and I were well outside of the flood zone. If you didn't know the river was surrounding us, you would be shocked."

Teagle remembers on May 22 last year getting a text from a friend asking what she was going to do about the rising water.

When she was on her way outdoors to check on it, another friend called to tell her they were on their way with boxes and a truck to pack up Teagle's house.

They moved some things to the attic and stored other belongings in a warehouse. After about a day and a half, Teagle, her husband and their two sons stood in their driveway and toasted the place goodbye, watching water creep up through the drains in the street.

"It was very surreal," she said.

She added that traffic was nearly gridlocked with volunteers arriving to help her and her neighbors during that time.

Since moving back to their remodeled home, the community is closer-knit. Her family was fortunate, she said.

"I stood in those same FEMA lines with people who lost everything, lost their homes, lost everything," Teagle said. "I have thought about those people, prayed for them and I don't know what their outlooks are like after that."

Everyone has moved back into Teagle's immediate neighborhood with the exception of one family, Teagle said. She and her family moved back into their home on Labor Day weekend, although repairs weren't finished until January.

McGill said there are a few homes still not repaired, and some owners are going through the process of getting money from insurance claims.

"Imagine the undertaking to get that property restored, get people back in their homes," the mayor said.

City and county officials also emphasized the importance of volunteers responding to the flood. Beam said it was mostly volunteers who shoveled sand into sandbags.

After the flooding, the county purchased a machine to make sandbags more quickly. It produces 18 bags in about 15 minutes, Beam said.

Beam's department had regular meetings with officials from across the region during the flooding, he said.

"Sebastian County was basically the litmus test because we were pushing the information downstream" as the cresting river pushed east, he said.

"We pulled through it, and we'll get through this covid thing," Beam said.

The communication lines between officials in the region developed before the flooding but strengthened during, and have helped local officials coordinate responses to the covid-19 pandemic, Hudson said.

He added that he'd been having regular meetings with other county judges and emergency management departments for several years to prepare for disasters. Those meetings have continued and often include Oklahoma counties on the state's border, he said.

"Disasters are not typically just in one small area," Hudson said. "There's a real need for a regional awareness and collaboration to help respond to disasters."

McGill said rapid and frequent communication with the community was key during the flooding and has been crucial in response to covid-19.

"Our first reaction was to communicate very strongly to the public that evacuation was necessary," he said of the flooding. "Keep in mind it was a massive flood, and there's nothing you can do to stop that.

"What you do is protect your citizens and protect as much property as you can."

The Arkansas River flows out of its banks on May 28, 2019, in this photo taken from a residence on Steward Street in Van Buren. “Last year’s historic flooding had never happened before,” Kendall Beam, director of the Sebastian County Department of Emergency Management, said recently. The flooding caused widespread damage in Sebastian County. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)