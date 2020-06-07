Arkansas Achievers

m Arkansans who are making a real difference in their communities through volunteer work have been selected to receive a 2020 Arkansas Community Service Award. Amy Dean of Star City, Leah Evans from Little Rock, Madeline Johnson of Cabot, and the Auxiliary to the Arkansas State Hospital are the 2020 honorees.

For the past four years, Dean has been on a mission to rescue abandoned animals and offer support to the Star City animal shelter in Lincoln County. Dean founded Amy's Animal Rescue of Star City to help address the shelter's challenges with capacity, relocate abandoned animals to forever homes within Arkansas and in other regions of the country, and raise funds -- often out of her own pocket -- to care for the animals. Through her coordination with community members, she established a spay and neuter program with a local veterinarian, secured a grant for a secondary shelter location, and made connections with rescue programs across the nation to evolve Star City into a no-kill shelter.

Evans is raising awareness about mental health, preventing suicide and building a support network for people who have had difficult experiences. As someone personally touched by losing a loved one to suicide, Evans has been determined to help others connect to the resources and support they need. Evans, a student in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences School of Pharmacy, is the young professional honoree and a graduate of Maumelle High School. She established the "Out of Darkness" campus walk at her alma mater three years ago to coincide with her volunteer work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She continues to serve as chairman of the event, and more than 4,000 Arkansans, including survivors, have joined in to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention programs since the inception of the walk. When faced with the challenges of a pandemic, Evans and the committee got creative to take the Out of Darkness walk digital. Walkers joined via Zoom around their neighborhoods while continuing to connect in the community that the walk has created. Because of the efforts by volunteers like Evans, more than 6,000 Arkansans have received training to address an issue that touches so many.

Youth honoree Johnson believes community service can teach young people that they don't have to wait until adulthood to assume a leadership role -- they're capable of being leaders today. Johnson has spent more than 150 hours in community service while also being a standout student at Cabot High School. She has served in Arkansas' U.S. Sen. John Boozman's Congressional Youth Cabinet to provide the senator with youth input on the opioid epidemic. To earn the Girl Scouts Gold Award, the group's highest honor, Johnson established a monthly art display and craft activity project in coordination with Central Arkansas nursing homes. Local students from various elementary and middle schools produced art to be put on display, and the nursing home residents were led in arts and crafts projects to help them keep a connection to the community, and maintain their creativity and dexterity.

m Conway Corp recently presented four Conway High School seniors with $500 scholarships for their performance in the classroom and in their individual competitive arenas.

Adrienne Robinson was named the female scholar athlete of the year. She is a four-year letter winner in swim, and finished with a GPA of 4.537. Robinson will attend the University of Alabama.

Ethan Marotte, a four-year letterman in swim, finished his high school career with a GPA of 4.4314 and was named the male scholar athlete of the year. Marotte will attend Swarthmore College.

Sara Holman was selected by Conway High coaches as the Ruth Doyle Award winner as the outstanding female athlete. She earned letters in track, cross-country and swim each year of her four-year high school career. In track and cross-country she earned multiple all conference and all state selections and will be competing in both sports collegiately for the University of Central Arkansas.

The Frank E. Robins Award for outstanding male athlete of the year was presented to Reed Hughes after a vote of coaches at Conway High. He is a three-year letterman on the Wampus Cat football and baseball teams. In football, he was twice selected all conference and all state, and in his senior season led the state of Arkansas in tackles. He will be continuing his career in football at Auburn University.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

